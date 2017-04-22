Fox Delays ‘Red Sparrow’ and ‘Maze Runner 3’, Sets Spielberg’s Next Film for This December

0

20th Century Fox announced a slew of release dates on this fine Saturday morning. We’ve already brought you the high profile news regarding the dates for the Avatar sequels and Deadpool 2 and New Mutants as well as the delay of The Predator, but there’s plenty more where that came from. Briefly, here’s the skinny:

Untitled Steven Spielberg set for release on December 22, 2017.

set for release on December 22, 2017. Maze Runner: The Death Cure will now hit theaters on February 9, 2018 instead of January 12, 2018.

will now hit theaters on February 9, 2018 instead of January 12, 2018. The Jennifer Lawrence spy pic Red Sparrow is being pushed from November 2017 to March 2, 2018.

spy pic is being pushed from November 2017 to March 2, 2018. 12 Years a Slave filmmaker Steve McQueen ’s next film Widows has been set for November 16, 2018.

filmmaker ’s next film has been set for November 16, 2018. Bryan Singer ’s Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody opens on December 25, 2018.

’s biopic opens on December 25, 2018. The Kid Who Would Be King will open in theaters on September 28, 2018, though we don’t know anything else about this project at this time.

And now, let’s dig into a bit more on what each of these films are, who’s in them, etc.