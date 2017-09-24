First ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Trailer Reveals the Trilogy’s Concluding Installment

0

20th Century Fox has unveiled the first trailer for Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the third and final installment in the adaptation of author James Dashner’s YA trilogy. Dylan O’Brien returns in the role of Thomas, as he leads his group of escaped Gladers on a mission to break into the WCKD-controlled Last City to find answers to long-burning questions.

Directed by Wes Ball, the film was originally scheduled for release in February 2017 but production was notably shut down when O’Brien suffered severe injuries as a result of an on-set accident. Filming resumed nearly a year later, after O’Brien had thankfully recovered and was ready to complete the series once and for all.

This is pretty short for a debut trailer (especially since the first 20 seconds are just a rehash of the first two movies), but we do get a look at the expanded scope for this latest—and final—installment. It looks as though Ball is really going big with the effects and scope this time around, and I like the distinction in visual palette from the other two films.

Dashner did write two more prequel books beyond Death Cure that reveal the origins of the maze itself, but it remains to be seen if Fox is interested in extended this franchise or if, especially considering O’Brien’s injuries during the making of Death Cure, they’ll call it quits with this third movie. Whatever the case, it certainly looks as though fans won’t be disappointed, and it’s nice to see the same director sticking with a franchise from beginning to end.

Check out the first Maze Runner 3 trailer below. The film also stars Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Esposito, Walton Goggins, Aidan Gillan, Patricia Clarkson, Rosa Salazar, Nathalie Emmanuel, Will Poulter, Ki Hong Lee, Jacob Lofland, and Barry Pepper. Maze Runner: The Death Cure opens in theaters on January 26, 2018.