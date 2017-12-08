Final ‘Maze Runner: The Death Cure’ Trailer Promises ‘Mad Max’-Styled Closure

0

20th Century Fox has unveiled the final trailer for Maze Runner: The Death Cure, the third and final installment in the adaptation of author James Dashner’s YA trilogy. Dylan O’Brien returns in the role of Thomas, as he leads his group of escaped Gladers on a mission to break into the WCKD-controlled Last City to find answers to long-burning questions.

Directed by Wes Ball, the film was originally scheduled for release in February 2017 but production was notably shut down when O’Brien suffered severe injuries as a result of an on-set accident. Filming resumed nearly a year later, after O’Brien had thankfully recovered and was ready to complete the series once and for all.

This trailer previews the end of the saga, but what’s most striking is how Ball has been able to visually distinguish each of these movies. In the wake of the jungle-like first installment and wasteland-esque sequel, Death Cure looks to venture into a Blade Runner-styled cityscape (after a Mad Max-tinged opening, it seems), marking a contrast to what’s come before.

Dashner did write two more prequel books beyond Death Cure that reveal the origins of the maze itself, but it remains to be seen if Fox is interested in extended this franchise or if, especially considering O’Brien’s injuries during the making of Death Cure, they’ll call it quits with this third movie. Whatever the case, it certainly looks as though fans won’t be disappointed, and it’s nice to see the same director sticking with a franchise from beginning to end.

Check out the final Maze Runner 3 trailer below. The film also stars Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Giancarlo Espositio, Aidan Gillen, Ki Hong Lee, Barry Pepper, and Patricia Clarkson. Maze Runner: The Death Cure opens in theaters on January 26, 2018.