McG on ‘The Babysitter’, the ‘True Lies’ TV Show, ‘Masters of the Universe’ and ‘Terminator: Salvation’ Deleted Scenes

One of my favorite things that I get to do on Collider is the extended interview outside of a press junket. The thing you need to know is the press junket is not necessarily a bad thing. You get a ton of reporters together in one place with the people that made a movie or TV show and you give everyone a little bit of time to ask some questions. While not ideal for any one reporter, it’s an easy way to promote the material. However, it’s not great when you want to go in-depth with someone about a wide variety of subjects. You can’t drill down on any one thing because you only have so many minutes.

But a few days ago I sat down with director McG in his Hollywood office for a wide-ranging conversation that not only covered his new Netflix horror-comedy, The Babysitter, but his previous movies and TV shows like Terminator: Salvation and Charlie’s Angels. In addition, we also talked about the state of the movie industry, how the TV landscape has changed, and a number of his future projects like True Lies, I Feel Pretty with Amy Schumer. Finally, we also got into what happened with his take on Masters of the Universe, how he’s trying to get a movie made about Shel Silverstein with James Franco, and if they still have any unreleased Terminator: Salvation deleted scenes. Trust me, this is as in depth an interview with McG as I’ve ever seen.

If you haven’t seen the trailer for The Babysitter, I’d check that out before watching the interview. It’s a crazy ride that involves first broken hearts, first kisses, and first encounters with homicidal maniacs. The film was written by Brian Duffield and stars Bella Thorne, Samara Weaving, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, Andrew Bachelor, and Judah Lewis.

McG: