Kevin Feige on Marvel’s Plans for Celebrating the 10th Anniversary of the MCU

Back in May 2008, Iron Man launched what would become the movie juggernaut known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since Marvel loves putting on a good show, you can bank on something special coming for the shared movie-verse’s upcoming 10th anniversary. In addition to the 2018 releases Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War (which opens right around the 10th anniversary date, not by coincidence I’m sure), and Ant-Man and the Wasp, fans can expect a celebration of the past decade of comic-book adaptations for the big and small screens.

Our own Steve Weintraub recently had a chance to chat with Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige for the upcoming release of Thor: Ragnarok. We’ll have more from his interview shortly, but during that conversation, Steve asked Feige about his plans for the anniversary celebration. Details are in short supply at the moment, but it sounds like there’s some cool stuff on the way. Here’s what Feige had to say:

“Primarily the movies we’re releasing next year are the celebration of the ten years Black Panther, obviously Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp. Those are the primary focus. In addition to that, the logo we revealed at D23. I have fond memories in 1987 of Star Wars, the first ten years, ’78-’87. They made a logo, they had t-shirts, they did small stuff. That was during the dark ages of Star Wars, where there hadn’t been anything. Thankfully we’re not in the dark ages right now with the MCU, but I think there’ll be just acknowledgements of the ten years that have come before. There will be some merchandise released and some re-releases in home video. Primarily it is all leading up to the three movies in particular and obviously, Infinity War.”

On announcing the movies coming in 2020 and beyond:

“Yes. It won’t be for a while. Our focus is on the next six movies. Finishing the first three phases, getting Untitled Avengers out into the world on May 19th before publicly focusing on anything else.”

Who knows, one of those movies might just be another exploration of the Doctor Strange mythology:

“Certainly, we would love to tell more about the Strange story [in a sequel].”

2018 is shaping up to be a very big year for Marvel and the MCU, and fans will have a lot to enjoy. Be sure to let us know what your expectations are for MCU’s 10th anniversary and what you’d like to see!

