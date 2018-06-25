Kevin Feige Says At Least Two LGBTQ+ Characters Are Coming Soon to the MCU

0

Progress is slow, but it does arrive eventually. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been pretty cis-gender and heterosexual, but thankfully it looks like that may be changing. While there have been feints at LGBTQ+ characters, there still hasn’t been anything firm, but Kevin Feige says change is coming soon to the MCU.

Speaking to The Playlist, Feige said that LGBTQ+ people would soon get to see themselves on the big screen as they’ll be introducing or reintroducing characters who are part of the LGBTQ+ community:

The Playlist: When are we getting a Gay, Bi, LGBTQ, out character in the MCU? Is it even in the works? Kevin Feige: Yes. The Playlist: That’s the answer? Kevin Feige: Yeah, that’s the answer. The Playlist: It’s not someone we’ve seen yet, I’m guessing? Kevin Feige: Both. The Playlist: Both? Kevin Feige: Both ones you’ve seen and ones you haven’t seen.

When it comes to “both”, it would be safe to assume that one of the characters we’ve seen before is Valkyrie, who was bisexual but that detail was cut from the finished film (in which case you’re awarded zero points, but please feel free to play again). While we don’t know if Valkyrie survived the events of Avengers: Infinity War, given the character’s popularity and Tessa Thompson’s constantly rising star power, it would be shocking if she didn’t reappear in the MCU down the line.

As for the “other” character, we don’t know when, but hopefully soon means within the next two years. Fans have waited a long time to see this kind of diversity, so perhaps the character will come along in Captain Marvel, Spider-Man: From From Home, or another Phase 4 movie. Either way, fans have waited long enough to see that kind of diversity, and hopefully when these characters come along, Marvel will do right by them. It’s 2018. Some people will be mad because they’re always mad about something or other, but I think these characters will be welcomed if they’re treated well and written with the same kind of charm as other folks in the MCU.