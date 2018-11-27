MCU Directors Reunite on the Set of ‘The Mandalorian’ in New BTS Photo

0

As a filmmaker, Jon Favreau is slowly making his way around the all the branches of the Disney empire. The director launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2008 with Iron Man and returned two years later for Iron Man 2, before heading over to Disney’s live-action outfit for his remakes of The Jungle Book and The Lion King. Now, Favreau is headed to a galaxy far, far away for the new Disney+ live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, and he’s been keeping some mighty fine company on set.

Back in October, George Lucas paid a visit to the set on Favreau’s birthday, and now, Favreau has shared a behind-the-scenes image reuniting some of the foremost directors in the MCU. In his latest BTS peek, Favreau is joined by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok), Peyton Reed (Ant-Man and the Wasp), and Avengers: Infinity War helmers Joe and Anthony Russo in an exquisitely-lit photo that just screams “we shoot pictures for a living.” I jest, but all the same, it’s cool to see all that MCU brainpower united in one place. Check it out in the image below.

Before anyone lets their excitement get ahead of them, only Favreau and Waititi are currently set to work on The Mandalorian. Favreau is writing and executive producing the series, while Waititi is on board to direct an episode. As Disney previously announced, Dave Filoni, Bryce Dallas Howard, Deborah Chow, and Rick Famuyiwa are also set to helm episodes of the series, which will follow a new warrior in the ever-growing Star Wars universe.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Mandalorian: