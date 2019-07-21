Marvel Confirms ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot, “Mutants” In Development [UPDATED]

It’s been an absolute whirlwind of news out of Marvel Studios’ Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, and the updates somehow didn’t stop coming right up until the very end. After confirming the casts, plot details, and release dates for almost a dozen upcoming projects, Kevin Feige casually seemed to confirm that a Fantastic Four reboot is, in fact, in development along with “the mutants.” (That’s the dang X-Men, folks.) That’s how it sounds, at least; the Marvel President told the crowd they “didn’t have time” to talk about titles like Fantastic Four, the X-Men, or Black Panther 2 and Captain Marvel 2, right before dropping the bombshell that Mahershala Ali would lead a Blade film. [We’ve updated this story to reflect that these films won’t be a part of Phase 4, more likely the inevitable Phase 5]
So yeah, the MCU is getting mighty crowded these days, and the next weeks, months, and years are going to be filled with insane casting announcements, crossovers, and all kinds of comic book goodness. More to come.
