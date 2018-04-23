Kevin Feige Says Marvel Studios Is Considering ‘Eternals’ for Phase 4

0

There are very few details about Phase 4, and we may not even learn about what movies comprise the next phase of the MCU until after Avengers 4 hits in May 2019. The only movie we know for sure will be in Phase 4 is Spider-Man: Homecoming 2, and that’s because it’s being distributed by Sony rather than Disney. That leaves fans to speculate on what titles could be included. Sure, there are some easy guesses like Black Panther 2, but what about new titles?

According to The Wrap, Marvel Studios could be considering Eternals. “‘Eternals’ is one of many many many things that we are actively beginning to have creative discussions about to see if we believe in them enough to put them on a slate,” Marvel head Kevin Feige said. However, he noted that 90% of the studio’s attention right now is on Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, Avengers 4, and Spider-Man: Homecoming 2. He continued:

“But there’s 10 percent we’re starting to go, ‘What’s going to be best?’ And some of that is you can take cues from everything we’ve done in the 22 movies before those — which is sequels to existing characters, new interpretation of existing characters and trying whole new swings with stuff that most people never heard of. So there are writers coming in on lots of different projects and lots of different ideas. And you’ll only start to hear more and more of it.”

So what are the Eternals? Per Wikipedia:

The Eternals are a fictional race of humanity appearing in American comic books published by Marvel Comics. They are described as an offshoot of the evolutionary process that created sentient life on Earth. The original instigators of this process, the alien Celestials, intended the Eternals to be the defenders of Earth, which leads to the inevitability of war against their destructive counterparts, the Deviants. The Eternals were created by Jack Kirby and made their first appearance in The Eternals #1 (July 1976).

The Celestials have already been introduced in the MCU in a matter of speaking. Knowhere in Guardians of the Galaxy is the giant severed head of a Celestial. Ego, the villain of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 is also a Celestial. By moving forward on Eternals, Marvel would have a property that A) stands in for what they could have done with Inhumans instead of sending it to a short life on television; and B) combat DC’s upcoming The New Gods, which is also based on comics by Jack Kirby and features a race of fantastic deities.

