Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

What Happens After ‘Avengers: Infinity War’? 8 Post-Phase 4 Theories for the MCU

by      December 21, 2017

0

mcu-phase-4-theories

Even something as magnanimous as the Marvel Cinematic Universe must come to an end, and according to its architect, Kevin Feige, it will with the next two Avengers movies. Infinity War and whatever spoiler-y title the fourth one gets will act as a culmination of everything we’ve seen since 2008’s Iron Man. But there are at least 20 other movies in development for the post-2019 slate. So let’s pull out our comic books and speculate wildly!

These hypotheses aren’t just based on a fanboy’s wet dream wish list for Phase 4 and beyond of the MCU — though these are partly that. They are rooted in where we are now in the over-arching story and what we know about what’s coming. What works for the comics don’t always work for the films, but we’ve seen how the producers and directors tap famous comic arcs and incorporate them into the world they’ve created.

Related Content
Previous Article
The Best Animated Series Debuts of 2017
Next Article
‘Hostiles’ Review: Christian Bale Leads Scott Cooper's Slow and Steady Western
Tags

Latest News