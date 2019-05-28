Rumor: Sony Wants Venom in ‘Spider-Man 3’

0

Welcome back for a brand new episode of our flagship show, Collider Movie Talk! Today Perri Nemiroff is joined by Coy Jandreau and Hector Navarro to talk about some of the hottest movie news stories of the day.

Today on Movie Talk, we’re running through the holiday weekend at the box office! Aladdin wound up exceeding expectations and topping the charts with an estimated $112.7 million for the full four-day holiday weekend run. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now officially the highest earner of the franchise, bringing in another $31 million this weekend at the domestic box office. The three spot went to Avengers: Endgame which now trails Avatar‘s worldwide total by just $111 million. As for newcomers Brightburn and Booksmart, neither opened big but Brightburn did manage to top its reported $6 million production budget with a four-day total of $9.5 million. Booksmart is the biggest bummer of the bunch. Despite rave reviews, it only managed to take in $8.7 million over the holiday.

After that, the panel shifts its focus to a new batch of Marvel Cinematic Universe rumors. (We can’t stress that enough; these are just rumors!) One report claims that Deadpool might join the MCU in one of three ways – through a solo film, in a Disney+ series or in a supporting role in Spider-Man 3. But Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld took to Twitter to call that idea into question: “So, explain this to me again… tell me how Disney will give rival studio, Sony Pictures, the platform to introduce and capitalize on Deadpool meeting Spider Man? Did Disney buy Sony and I didn’t hear about it yet?” Soon after, Roger Wardell chimed in to throw in his two cents. His tweet stated: “There are no plans to add Deadpool in an MCU Spider-Man 3, but Sony desperately wants Tom Hardy’s Venom in this movie. Deadpool had his own movies but never showed up in the main X-Men films, it will be the same for the MCU.” So what’s the deal here? Should we write these claims off as mere rumors and nothing more? Team Movie Talk is here to clear things up for you!

