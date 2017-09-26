Facebook Messenger

Watch Gal Gadot, Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal and More Read Mean Tweets

Mean Tweets is back! While Jimmy Kimmel Live has been making headlines recently for host Jimmy Kimmel’s passionate and personal please to stop the Graham-Cassidy bill from passing, last night’s episode debuted a new installment of the terrific running gag “Celebrities Read Mean Tweets.” In this 11th installment, we’ve got folks like Gal Gadot, Emma Watson, Jake Gyllenhaal, Kumail Nanjiani, Jennifer Lawrence, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Kristen Bell, and Dave Chappelle sounding off. Obviously some of these are NSFW (especially the Jennifer Lawrence one), so a word of caution if your volume’s up.

I wouldn’t dare spoil any of the punchlines, but I will say Nanjiani—who’s about to make his SNL hosting debut and is having a great year—closes this thing out with a bang. Check it out below.

wonder-woman-gal-gadot-god-killer

Image via Warner Bros.

the-big-sick-kumail-nanjiani-zoe-kazan

Image via Lionsgate

mother-jennifer-lawrence-javier-bardem

Image via Paramount Pictures

stronger-jake-gyllenhaal

Image via Lionsgate

