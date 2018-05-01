Watch: Marvel Cinematic Universe Actors Read Mean Tweets on Kimmel

0

In a nice bit of corporate synergy, Disney-owned ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live ran a special edition of their popular “Mean Tweets” segment focused just on Marvel Cinematic Universe actors. Everyone seemed to be a good sport about it, and there are some pretty savage burns in the mix (my faves are the ones directed at Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland). I’m not exactly sure why you’d level vitriol at an actor for their looks or even for something oddly specific like Elizabeth Olsen having weird thumbs. But at least we get some good laughs out of it.

Check out the Mean Tweets segment below featuring Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Winston Duke, Elizabeth Olsen, Don Cheadle, Dave Bautista, Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Karen Gillan, Paul Bettany, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Pratt, and Chris Evans.

