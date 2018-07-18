‘Mega Man: Fully Charged’ to Premiere on Cartoon Network This August

0

DHX Media, a leading global children’s content and brands company, is gearing up for the premiere of the high-octane new animated series Mega Man: Fully Charged, an original co-production with Dentsu Entertainment USA, Inc. Starting Sunday, August 5th, fans can tune in every Sunday to see Mega Man: Fully Charged on Cartoon Network in the US. Ten episodes will also be available on the Cartoon Network app and various TV providers’ VOD and on-demand streaming platforms in the U.S. commencing Friday, August 3rd.

Mega Man: Fully Charged, which is based on the legendary Capcom Mega Man video game franchise, will make its Canadian debut on DHX Television’s Family Channel in Fall 2018. Man of Action Entertainment (Ben 10, Generator Rex, and the creators of the characters and team featured in Big Hero 6) serve as executive producers and story editors on the series.

Created for kids 6 to 11, and their parents who grew up loving the video games, Mega Man: Fully Charged features exciting new technologies and robots, and the introduction of Mega Man’s alter-ego, Aki Light, a normal, upbeat, schoolboy robot with nano-core technology that allows him to transform into the mega- powered hero Mega Man! With his Mega Buster arm cannon and iconic helmet, Mega Man battles the wickedest villains Silicon City has to offer. Beloved characters, such as Mega Man’s robotic dog, Rush, will return – while new characters, like Mega Mini™ and Suna Light, will make their debut!

Josh Scherba, President, DHX Media, had this to say:

“Just in time for the 30th anniversary of the legendary video game character, Mega Man is returning to TV in an all-new, amped-up animated series. We’re confident fans both old and new will love this new series, as they follow Mega Man’s fast-paced adventures, beginning this summer.”

“Following Capcom’s announcement of the new Mega Man 11® video game, we are thrilled to be launching an exciting new animated series, Mega Man: Fully Charged,” said Yuichi Kinoshita, President & CEO, Dentsu Entertainment USA. “From TV and YouTube to video games and toy shelves, Mega Man will soon be everywhere kids are watching and playing.”

“Mega Man is exactly the kind of hero we need right now,” said Joe Kelly, Executive Producer/Story Editor, Man of Action Entertainment. “Optimistic, inquisitive and more focused on helping others and understanding adversaries than just locking them up. We love this character.”