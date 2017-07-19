‘Mega Man’ Movie Lands ‘Catfish’ Documentary Writer/Director Team

0

When I ask myself who the right person or team is that can best bring 30 years and over 50 games worth of Mega Man mythology to the big screen, my first response is invariably: the writers/directors of the Catfish movie. It’s weird that Chernin Entertainment and 20th Century Fox had the exact same idea in mind because Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman are reported as being in final negotiations to write and direct the Capcom adaptation.

THR reported as such, along with the reminder that Chernin is producing the project with Masi Oka (Heroes). That’s literally everything we know about the movie so far, so allow me to speculate: The plot will center on the title character, Rock, a robotic lab assistant created by Dr. Light. When the good doctor is invited to a coffee date by a colleague, only to find out that he’s been catfished by the nefarious Dr. Wily, Rock must gear up to save Dr. Light from Wily’s army of robotic assailants bent on taking over the world!

That doesn’t actually sound that bad, come to think of it, but the final story from the filmmakers will probably avoid catfishing altogether. In fact, the duo have directed both Paranormal Activity 3 & 4, as well as last year’s crime/mystery story Nerve and the horror drama Viral. Yeah, not exactly giving my confidence in their take on Mega Man a boost here.

The studios have been working on this film for a couple of years now after 20th Century Fox managed to lock down the movie rights. As far as I know, this is intended to be a live-action film which would no doubt serve as the start of a feature franchise (and maybe even a shared cinematic universe but let’s not get ahead of ourselves). There’s also a new animated series in the works from Man of Action, so I think I’ll put my credits on that project instead. For both tellings, there’s plenty of mythology to pull from, for sure. But fans would likely rather see no Mega Man movie at all than one that does a disservice to the character.

