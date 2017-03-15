‘Megan Leavey’ Trailer: Kate Mara Finds a K9 Companion in the Iraq War

0

Bleecker Street has unveiled the first trailer for Megan Leavey, the true-story drama about a young marine corporal who forms a lifelong bond with a military dog. Kate Mara stars in the title role as Leavey, a marine who was assigned to clean up the K9 unit in Iraq where she formed an unlikely bond with a particularly aggressive dog, Rex. The two ended up serving together and were both injured by an IED explosion, after which Leavey fought for the right to adopt Rex as her own.

Mara is a particularly underrated talent who sometimes is overshadowed a bit by her sister, Rooney Mara, who is also a terrific actress. But while Kate hasn’t gotten roles as flashy as Girl with the Dragon Tattoo or Carol, she’s a great actress in her own right, particularly shining on Netflix’s House of Cards. So it’s nice to see her leading a drama of her own here, even if it looks to be a crazy tearjerker—especially if the dog dies.

Curiously enough, Bridesmaids co-writer Annie Mumalo co-wrote the script with Tim Lovestedt and Music of the Heart scribe Pamela Gray. Behind the camera as director is Blackfish helmer Gabriela Cowperthwaite, making her narrative directorial debut.

Check out the Megan Leavey trailer below. The film also stars Edie Falco, Bradley Whitford, Ramón Rodríguez, and Common. Megan Leavey opens in theaters on June 9th.