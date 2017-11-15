Joe Carnahan to Direct Frank Grillo and Mel Gibson in Action Thriller ‘Boss Level’

0

The Groundhog Day premise—a protagonist has to keep reliving the same day—has been adapted numerous times, and as recently as this year we got Before I Fall and Happy Death Day. The latter was a spin on the slasher genre where the hero died every day and had to find her killer. It now looks like Joe Carnahan will be playing along those lines with his upcoming action thriller Boss Level.

According to Deadline, “Every day, a retired special forces veteran is trapped in a never ending loop resulting in his death. In order to stop his endless suffering, Roy must figure out who is responsible and stop them.” Frank Grillo, who previously co-starred in Carnahan’s The Grey and the Carnahan-produced Wheelman is set to star as Roy. Mel Gibson is also set to star in the movie.

Although I’m on board for anything Carnahan does, I’m a bit wary of the Gibson casting. When you look at the spate of awful men getting their comeuppance, it seems like Gibson has been spared by dint of having already gone through scandal years ago and the infinite chances someone in his position receives. He was on the outs with Hollywood, and then he had Hacksaw Ridge as a comeback vehicle, and now he’s co-starring in Daddy’s Home 2 and this film. He’s even getting financing together for his next directorial effort The Medicis, which will follow the powerful Italian banking family.

If Gibson is playing the villain in Boss Level, that makes sense, but at the end of the day, do we really need Mel Gibson? There are plenty of great actors out there who could probably play the role and have, as far as we know, said zero anti-Semitic things and verbally abused zero women. I understand why Hollywood continues to cast Gibson because he still has some star power, but it’s still disappointing.

Filming on Boss Level is slated to start sometime next year.