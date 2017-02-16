Movie Talk: Mel Gibson May Direct ‘Suicide Squad 2’; Joe Carnahan Enters ‘The Raid’ Remake

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 16th, 2017) Perri Nemiroff, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Mark Reilly, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Mel Gibson in early talks to helm Suicide Squad 2
- Joe Carnahan to write and direct remake of The Raid
- Opening This Week – A Cure for Wellness
- Jurassic World 2 registers websites that might reveal plot of movie
- New clip from Logan reveals X-23’s backstory
- Kong: Skull Island clip namedrops Godzilla tie-in and M.U.T.O.
- Get Out
- Unexpected Favorites
- Twitter questions