Movie Talk: Mel Gibson May Direct ‘Suicide Squad 2’; Joe Carnahan Enters ‘The Raid’ Remake

by      February 16, 2017

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (February 16th, 2017) Perri Nemiroff, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Mark Reilly, Natasha Martinez and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
  • Joe Carnahan to write and direct remake of The Raid
  • New clip from Logan reveals X-23’s backstory
  • Get Out
  • Unexpected Favorites
  • Twitter questions
