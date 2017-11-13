Women of the ‘Arrow’-verse Respond to EP Andrew Kreisberg’s Suspension

0

Over the weekend, Variety‘s Maureen Ryan broke a story that 19 sources had come forward to talk about alleged incidents of sexual harassment from Andrew Kreisberg, an executive producer of Supergirl and The Flash who also shares producer credits on Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow. After the story broke, Kreisberg was suspended from those productions. Ryan tweeted today that “If this story were published today, the number would be higher. I had an interesting weekend.”

The allegations have shaken the CW’s DC superhero shows. I happened to be on the sets of all of those shows in Vancouver last week (we only spoke to cast members, not EPs), and it was incredible timing that this story broke just as 13 journalists were leaving the city. It cast such a strange pall over everything we had just experienced, especially since we met so many wonderful people (including stunt coordinators and prop designers and more) whose jobs all depend on these shows. Do we boycott the series? Is everything tainted now?

In a response to the Kreisberg fallout, Supergirl star Melissa Benoist basically gave us permission to keep supporting the shows Kreisberg helped developed, because they are now bigger than he is. As she tweeted:

Her co-star Chyler Leigh also gave her support to those words, and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Caity Lotz added:

To the brave women and men who are coming forward to condemn their abusers… I add my voice to the choir of support. You are the ones ushering in change that would allow all of us to work in an environment where we are respected and safe — Caity Lotz (@caitylotz) November 13, 2017

Then Arrow showrunner Marc Guggenheim‘s first response to all of this was to say one of most misguided things possible … (why would you do this, Guggs?)

Sorry, but NO. Reverse sexism isn’t the answer. Painting all men with the Weinstein brush isn’t the answer. https://t.co/Gp1QLKwoXN — Marc Guggenheim (@mguggenheim) November 12, 2017

To add to the drama (and support to her co-workers), Emily Bett Rickards of Arrow shared this, which was pure fire:

So yes, it’s been a busy day trying to collect one’s thoughts on all of this. It’s disgusting what these men (these many, many men) have done, but it’s heartening that it’s all coming to light, and that things might actually change. As part of that positivity, the women of the Arrow-verse have also started a group called Shethority, which is all about female empowerment and women supporting one another. Amen.