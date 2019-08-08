Melissa McCarthy & Elisabeth Moss on ‘The Kitchen’ and Shooting the Film in 38 Days

0

With writer-director Andrea Berloff’s The Kitchen opening in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Melissa McCarthy and Elisabeth Moss to talk about the film. Based on the DC Vertigo comic book series of the same name, The Kitchen is set in 1978 Hell’s Kitchen and revolves around three housewives (Melissa McCarthy, Elisabeth Moss and Tiffany Haddish) whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. They’re then forced to take matters into their own hands by assuming control of the Irish mafia.

During the interview, McCarthy & Moss talked about making The Kitchen, if they felt any pressure with the short shooting schedule, and answered a number of fun questions like who ruined the most takes, who was the fastest at leaving their trailer, their first movie or TV show crush, their favorite rides at Disneyland, and more.

The Kitchen also stars Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James, Margo Martindale, Common, Bill Camp, E.J. Bonilla, Wayne Duvall, Annabella Sciorra, and Myk Wattford.

Melissa McCarthy & Elisabeth Moss:

How did they make the film in 38 days?

Who was the fastest at leaving their trailer?

Who ruined the most takes?

Who always gets it on the first take?

Do they have a favorite ride at Disneyland?

What’s the secret to a great relationship with your cinematographer?

First movie or TV show crush.

What TV show would they like to guest star on?

