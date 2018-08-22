‘Jessica Jones’ Creator Melissa Rosenberg Departs Series for Warner Bros. TV Deal

0

Jessica Jones creator Melissa Rosenberg—who also served as showrunner on the first two seasons, as well as the upcoming third—is departing Netflix’s small-screen Marvel Universe. Deadline reports Rosenberg has signed an overall deal with Warner Bros. TV, where she’ll develop projects alongside DC Comics series like Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl.

In a statement sent to Deadline, Rosenberg said,

“All of my attention remains with the extraordinary cast, writers and production team of ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones,’ until the completion of Season Three. It continues to be a career highlight working with my partners at Marvel Television and Netflix. We’re extraordinarily grateful to the viewers who have supported us every step of the way on Jessica’s journey, which is so beautifully realized by Krysten Ritter and the amazing cast including Rachael Taylor, Eka Darville and Carrie-Anne Moss. We have so many talented storytellers in every area of this show, who I’m honored to call friends and collaborators. As I look ahead after this season, I’m thrilled that I will be able to explore new projects with the talented team at Warner Bros. Television and push myself in new challenging creative directions.”

THR simply reports that Rosenberg was “ready to move on,” which methinks is diplomatic speech for not wanting the mighty Marvel machine going over every creative decision with a fine-toothed comb. (The comb is also wearing mouse ears in this scenario.) The writer/director is a gigantic get for any studio who can lock her down; before shepherding an entirely new type of superhero show into existence with Jessica Jones, Rosenberg served as head writer on Dexter for three years between 2006 and 2009, a.k.a when Dexter was good.

Though nothing is confirmed about the type of projects Rosenberg plans to develop under the WBTV, it’s interesting to note that she did write three episodes of The WB’s short-lived Birds of Prey series that aired 13 episodes in 2002. With a Batwoman series already in the works at The CW, might it be time for a return to Gotham City?