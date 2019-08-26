Exclusive ‘Memory: The Origins of Alien’ Trailer Digs Into the Making of a Horror Masterpiece

0

After taking on the iconic shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock‘s Psycho with the documentary 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene, writer/director Alexandre O. Phillippe is digging into another horror masterpiece — Ridley Scott‘s Alien. And today, we’ve got an exclusive trailer debut for the upcoming doc.

With Memory: The Origins of Alien, Phillipe looks to tell the origin story for one of cinema’s greatest films; both the story of how Scott, screenwriter Dan O’Bannon, and designer H.R. Giger teamed up to create the film, and also, the story of the ancient myths and artwork that inspired it. “I’m very interested in the moments in cinema that essentially become cultural moments. You can certainly argue that the shower scene was that and that the chestburster was equally significant,” Phillippe explained.

“Initially, the impulse was to actually make a feature about the chestburster, very specifically, but then I very quickly realize that you can’t approach the chestburster scene the same way as the shower scene,” he continued. “They’re very different because Psycho and Alien resonate with audiences for completely different reasons. I’d argue that the reason Alien resonates with audiences around the world is because it taps into ideas and images that essentially connect with our ancient past. So Memory is, of course, an origin story but it’s also very much a mythological take on Ridley Scott’s Alien.”

Memory premiered at Sundance and his since been making the festival rounds (next up, the film will stop by Fantastic Fest). The doc features interviews with Veronica Cartwright (Alien, The Birds), Roger Christian (Alien, Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope), Tom Skerritt (Alien, Top Gun), Ronald Shusett (Alien) and Roger Corman (The Silence of the Lambs, Little Shop of Horrors). Screen Media and Legion M will release the film in theaters and On Demand on October 4, but for now you can get a peek in our exclusive trailer premiere below.

Here’s the official synopsis: