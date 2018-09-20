Chris Hemsworth Shares New ‘Men in Black’ Set Photo with Tessa Thompson

0

The Men in Black reboot is officially way too good-looking. Filming continues in the U.K. on the new film with Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the lead roles, and Hemsworth has taken to Instagram to share a new image of himself and his co-star in their fancy shirt-and-tie attire. Straight Outta Compton filmmaker F. Gary Gray is at the helm of the film, which boasts a screenplay by Iron Man writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum and is intended to jump-start the franchise anew.

Indeed, Sony has been toying with rebooting Men in Black for a while now, as the prospect of bringing back Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones for a fourth movie was cost-prohibitive. There was an idea to cross the series over with the Jump Street franchise, but that fell away. There will be some connective tissue as Emma Thompson reprises her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3, but this untitled reboot will largely focus on the new members with a global focus. Rebecca Ferguson is onboard in a key role that many assume is the film’s villain.

We don’t really know too much beyond that, but Hemsworth and Thompson’s casting in the wake of Thor: Ragnarok is proof that there’s no such thing as owning only one blockbuster franchise. Take a look at the duo in costume below. The untitled Men in Black reboot hits theaters on June 14, 2019 and also stars Kumail Nanjiani, Rafe Spall, and Liam Neeson.