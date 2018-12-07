First ‘Men in Black International’ Image Features Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson with Guns Drawn

0

A trailer for Men in Black International is likely to arrive very soon, and now we have the first image from the upcoming movie. Details on the plot are still scarce, but as you probably guessed from the title, the Men in Black franchise is going global, which is still kind of funny when you consider that the whole premise of the series is that the Earth is very small and kind of insignificant when compared to the size of the universe. But it’s probably a smart move to get the story out of the tri-state area, and it’s definitely a smart move to put Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson in the lead roles.

It will be interesting to see how new director F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) compares to Barry Sonnenfeld, who directed the first three Men in Black movies and approached the series with a cartoony, irreverent vibe. Sonnenfeld’s Men in Black movies are a combination of the mundane with the outlandish, and while that will probably continue in some sense (the whole premise is straight-laced agents taking on weird aliens), I’m eager to see what this reboot brings to the table. However, it should be noted that Emma Thompson reprises her role as Agent O from the time-traveling Men in Black 3 to maintain universe connectivity.

Check out the new Men in Black International image below via Hemsworth. The film opens June 14, 2019 and also stars Kumail Najiani, Rafe Spall, Liam Neeson, and Rebecca Ferguson, who will likely play the movie’s villain.