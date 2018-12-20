‘Men in Black’ Goes International in First Poster and New Images

0

Fresh off the trailer debut for Men in Black: International, we’ve got the first poster and some new images from the upcoming film to pore over. This is, of course, the long-awaited Men in Black reboot, which serves to relaunch the popular franchise that starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones in a previous trilogy of films. This time around, Men in Black: International takes place in the same universe but focuses on new characters: a star agent played by Chris Hemsworth and a brand new agent played by Tessa Thompson.

With both leads being fairly young individuals, the core team dynamic will almost certainly be different than the original Men in Black trilogy, which was built on the foundational style clashing between Smith and Jones. Judging by the Men in Black: International trailer, both Hemsworth and Thompson’s characters are capable and eager, and director F. Gary Gray doesn’t appear to be shying away from the comedic roots of the franchise. Indeed, the basic selling point of Men in Black: International is the charisma overload of Hemsworth and Thompson.

The poster finds the two characters front and center, with Liam Neeson’s veteran agent towering behind them. The crux of the film’s story revolves round a mole hunt inside MiB, so I wonder how Neeson fits into the story? Hmmmmmmmmmm.

Check out the Men in Black reboot poster and some new images pulled from the trailer below, which also reveal Rebecca Ferguson’s villain and an alien voiced by Kumail Nanjiani. Written by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, the film also stars Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois, and Emma Thompson. Men in Black: International opens in theaters on June 14, 2019.