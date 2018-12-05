The ‘Men in Black’ Reboot Is Titled ‘Men in Black International’

0

Up until now, the new Men in Black movie has simply been referred to as “the Men in Black reboot” or “the Men in Black spinoff.” But no longer are we in the dark about how Sony Pictures is presenting this fourth film in the franchise. Collider’s own Steve Weintraub is on the floor at Brazil Comic-Con (or CCXP) where Sony Pictures is due to host a panel on Saturday. But while browsing the floor, Steve found a booth for the new Men in Black film that boasts the film’s title: Men in Black International.

This title is, well, pretty straightforward. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones launched this franchise with director Barry Sonnenfeld back in 1997 and continued on with two sequels, but Men in Black International finds a new generation of agents taking over, with a bit of connective tissue to the previous films that does not involve Smith or Jones.

Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are the two leads of this new Men in Black movie, with Fate of the Furious and Straight Outta Compton filmmaker F. Gary Gray in the director’s chair. As the title suggests, the story finds the agents going global, although Emma Thompson reprises her role as Agent O from the time-traveling Men in Black 3 to maintain universe connectivity.

The rest of the ensemble is pretty impressive and includes Kumail Najiani, Rafe Spall, Liam Neeson, and last but not least Rebecca Ferguson as what we assume to be the film’s villain.

Check out the photo below. Men in Black International opens in theaters on June 14, 2019.