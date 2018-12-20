First ‘Men in Black: International’ Trailer Reveals Hemsworth and Thompson in the Reboot

0

Sony Pictures has released the first Men in Black reboot trailer, fully revealing the new film Men in Black: International. Details on the plot are still scarce beyond a story involving a mole inside MiB, but the film toes the line between reboot and continuation as Emma Thomson reprises her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3—but as far as we know, she’s the only connective tissue. Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson are the new leads, and as you can probably guess from the title, the franchise is going global.

Straight Outta Compton and Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray steps into the director’s chair, taking over for Barry Sonnenfeld who helmed the first three movies. He’s working from a screenplay by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway (Iron Man), and Sonnenfeld and Steven Spielberg remain onboard as executive producers.

You know what? This movie looks like a lot of fun. Wisely, it appears the crux of the film is leaning on the charisma of Hemsworth and Thompson, and you really can’t get more charming than those two. There are of course a couple of nods to the Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones films in this here trailer, but it very much looks like Men in Black: International aims to move the franchise forward, and I could see this movie doing extremely well at the box office. Here’s hoping it stacks up story-wise as well.

Check out the Men in Black: International trailer below. The film opens June 14, 2019 and also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Kumail Najiani, Rafe Spall, Laurent Bourgeois, Larry Bourgeois and Liam Neeson.