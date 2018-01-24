Meryl Streep to Star in ‘Big Little Lies’ Season 2

0

Be aware there are spoilers for Big Little Lies Season 1.

On the heels of landing her twenty-first Oscar nomination for her work The Post, Meryl Streep is heading to one of the most celebrated new dramas on television. Streep has joined the cast of Big Little Lies Season 2 alongside Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon in a juicy new role that’s sure to give the legendary actress a lot to sink her teeth into.

Streep will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgård‘s Perry Wright — the abusive husband to Kidman’s character, who was revealed to be the one whose death was being investigated all throughout the first season. Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son Perry’s death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers. I’m hoping she fully channels Miranda Priestly while serving up withering gazes and prodding questions until she’s converted by the power of sisterhood.

Originally conceived as a limited series, Big Little Lies Season 1 was written and exeecutive produced by David E. Kelley and directed by Jean-Marc Vallée. The star-studded series quickly earned critical acclaim, dominated pop culture conversations and went on to sweep awards categories with eight Emmys and four Golden Globes, inspiring HBO to expand the narrative beyond Liane Moriarty‘s novel.

For Season 2, Kelley is confirmed to return and has already all seven scripts with help from a story by Moriarty. American Honey and Fish Tank director Andrea Arnold is stepping in to helm the new episodes. From the Season 1 cast, only Kidman and Witherspoon are confirmed to return at this point, but the rest are expected to return once the deals close. That includes Skarsgård, who will be returning as Perry in some capacity. Variety reports that Streep will make around $800,000 per episode for her work in the series. Of course, if there’s anyone who can command that kind of paycheck it’s the legendary, three-time Oscar-winning actress who just beat her own record for nominations.