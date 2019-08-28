‘The Laundromat’ Trailer: Meryl Streep Is on the Case in Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix Dramedy

0

Dirty money leads all the way back to Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas, and Meryl Streep is here to clean it up in Steven Soderbergh‘s new dramedy, The Laundromat. The first trailer for the upcoming awards-contender and Netflix film gives us a great look at the tone of the flick and just what it’s all about. Despite the rather generic and misleading title, itself a stand-in for a global money-laundering scheme worth hundreds of millions of dollars, this story is based on the real-life scandal of the Panama Papers, in which millions of documents related to one law firm handling more than 200,000 offshore accounts were leaked to the press. So while the John Doe who leaked said documents remains anonymous as of this writing, Streep will step into the role of a widow who investigates the injustices. That sounds a bit dour, so let me reassure you that this is very much in the vein of Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven or Logan Lucky than anything heavier. At least, that’s how the trailer plays it, especially with whatever is going on with Oldman’s accent.

Before the film arrives on Netflix this October 18th, it’ll play in select theaters in Los Angeles, New York and the UK on September 27th, thus securing an Academy Awards nomination qualification (and continuing the release-window wars between streamers like Netflix and traditional brick-and-mortar theater companies). Additional theaters in the U.S. and international cities will rollout on October 4th and October 11th; after its global release on Netflix on October 18th, an expanded theatrical release in the U.S. and international markets will follow.

Before that, it’ll make the festival circuit starting in September, including the San Sebastián and Venice film festivals, with a screening at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival scheduled for September 9th. We’ll see how the cinephiles respond to Soderbergh’s latest before Streep & Co. bring their talents to the streaming masses this October.

Scott Z. Burns adapted Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jake Bernstein‘s 2017 novel, “Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite” for the film. Add it to your watch list now!

Check out the first trailer for The Laundromat below:

Here’s the official synopsis for The Laundromat: