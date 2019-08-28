‘The Laundromat’ Trailer: Meryl Streep Is on the Case in Steven Soderbergh’s Netflix Dramedy

Dirty money leads all the way back to Gary Oldman and Antonio Banderas, and Meryl Streep is here to clean it up in Steven Soderbergh‘s new dramedy, The Laundromat. The first trailer for the upcoming awards-contender and Netflix film gives us a great look at the tone of the flick and just what it’s all about. Despite the rather generic and misleading title, itself a stand-in for a global money-laundering scheme worth hundreds of millions of dollars, this story is based on the real-life scandal of the Panama Papers, in which millions of documents related to one law firm handling more than 200,000 offshore accounts were leaked to the press. So while the John Doe who leaked said documents remains anonymous as of this writing, Streep will step into the role of a widow who investigates the injustices. That sounds a bit dour, so let me reassure you that this is very much in the vein of Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Eleven or Logan Lucky than anything heavier. At least, that’s how the trailer plays it, especially with whatever is going on with Oldman’s accent.
Before the film arrives on Netflix this October 18th, it’ll play in select theaters in Los Angeles, New York and the UK on September 27th, thus securing an Academy Awards nomination qualification (and continuing the release-window wars between streamers like Netflix and traditional brick-and-mortar theater companies). Additional theaters in the U.S. and international cities will rollout on October 4th and October 11th; after its global release on Netflix on October 18th, an expanded theatrical release in the U.S. and international markets will follow.
Before that, it’ll make the festival circuit starting in September, including the San Sebastián and Venice film festivals, with a screening at the upcoming Toronto International Film Festival scheduled for September 9th. We’ll see how the cinephiles respond to Soderbergh’s latest before Streep & Co. bring their talents to the streaming masses this October.
Scott Z. Burns adapted Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Jake Bernstein‘s 2017 novel, “Secrecy World: Inside the Panama Papers Investigation of Illicit Money Networks and the Global Elite” for the film. Add it to your watch list now!
Check out the first trailer for The Laundromat below:
Here’s the official synopsis for The Laundromat:
When her idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, Ellen Martin (Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) begins investigating a fake insurance policy, only to find herself down a rabbit hole of questionable dealings that can be linked to a Panama City law firm and its vested interest in helping the world’s wealthiest citizens amass even larger fortunes. The charming — and very well-dressed — founding partners Jürgen Mossack (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Golden Globe nominee Antonio Banderas) are experts in the seductive ways shell companies and offshore accounts help the rich and powerful prosper. They are about to show us that Ellen’s predicament only hints at the tax evasion, bribery and other illicit absurdities that the super wealthy indulge in to support the world’s corrupt financial system.
Zipping through a kaleidoscope of comic detours in China, Mexico, Africa (via Los Angeles) and the Caribbean en route to 2016’s Panama Papers publication — where journalists revealed the secret, leaked documents of Mossack Fonseca’s high-profile patrons — THE LAUNDROMAT is directed by Academy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven, Magic Mike, High Flying Bird) with a screenplay by Scott Z. Burns (The Informant!, The Report), adapted from “Secrecy World” by Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Jake Bernstein. The film is produced by Lawrence Grey, Gregory Jacobs, Michael Sugar and Burns with a cast that includes Jeffrey Wright, Melissa Rauch, Jeff Michalski, Jane Morris, Robert Patrick, David Schwimmer, Cristela Alonzo, Larry Clarke, Will Forte, Chris Parnell, Nonso Anozie, Larry Wilmore, Jessica Allain, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Matthias Schoenaerts, Rosalind Chao, Kunjue Li, Ming Lo, with James Cromwell and Sharon Stone.