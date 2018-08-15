Watch: Jordan Vogt-Roberts Shares an Update on His Hopeful ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Movie

0

For 31 days, filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been celebrating all things Metal Gear. The celebration included a ton of concept art, inspirational pieces that were themselves inspired by the fan-favorite video game creation of Hideo Kojima, which first debuted 31 years ago last month. Part celebration, part hopeful generation of support for his not-yet-official Metal Gear Solid movie, the #METALGEAR31st event came to a close today with one more video from Vogt-Roberts and a couple of special guests.

Longtime fans of Metal Gear Solid should recognize the voice of David Hayter in this new video since he’s been playing the English role of Solid Snake (and more) for 20 years. It’s a nice hit of nostalgia to hear Hayter communicating over the codec, even if the news is ultimately not quite so inspiring; I’ll leave that for you to discover in this new short video. And you might just discover another special guest appears as well!

Check out the announcement for yourself below:

❗️CLICK FOR CODEC❗️#METALGEAR31st was beyond expectations. Seeing the shared love of @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN’s series has been an incredible moment in time. We left our motherlands behind. We are a community. In Snake we trust! @DavidBHayter VIDEO LINK: https://t.co/oj7WAK0Oly — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) August 15, 2018

Clearly, the Metal Gear Solid movie is a passion project of Vogt-Roberts’, but it’s going to take a major effort from the fanbase to convince Sony to pony up the dough to get it out into the world. So if you’re a fan of the storied franchise, let Vogt-Roberts and Hideo Kojima know you support them, and let Sony know your butts will be in the seats should this ever hit theaters.

