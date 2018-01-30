‘Gotham’ Producers Teaming for Superman Prequel Series ‘Metropolis’

0

If you’re a fan of Gotham and wish the same approach would be taken on a Superman prequel series, you’re in luck! Warner Bros. Television and DC Entertainment announced today that it has ordered an all-new live-action drama TV series called Metropolis straight to series, which is set in the titular city before the arrival of Superman. Gotham executive producers John Stephens and Danny Cannon will executive produce, Cannon will direct the first episode (just as he did with Gotham), and the pilot was written by Cannon and Stephens.

The first season will consist of 13 episodes with filming slated to begin this fall in anticipation of a 2019 debut, but Metropolis won’t be airing on FOX. Instead, the show is being created exclusively for the upcoming DC-branded digital service, operated by Warner Bros. Digital Networks. This is WB’s version of their own “Netflix,” and no doubt Metropolis will be a cornerstone of getting people to subscribe. Other programs in development for the streaming service include Titans as well as Warner Bros. Animation’s Harley Quinn and Young Justice: Outsiders.

The logline for Metropolis is as follows:

Set in the wondrous and awe-inspiring City of Tomorrow before the arrival of Superman, Metropolis follows Lois Lane and Lex Luthor as they investigate the world of fringe science and expose the city’s dark and bizarre secrets.

It’ll be interesting to see how this show might differ from Gotham, which began as a James Gordon TV show but quickly became “Lil’ Batman” as David Mazouz’s young Bruce Wayne became a more central figure, and the show began to lean more heavily on Batman’s gallery of villains for standalone episodes and multi-episode arcs.

The show also stands in contrast to the upcoming Syfy series Krypton, executive produced by Man of Steel scribe David S. Goyer. That show takes an alternate approach to a Superman prequel series, telling the story of Kal-El’s grandfather on the titular planet and the events leading up to its destruction.

And now the classic Gotham villain Balloon Man waits, biding his time until his crossover episode on Metropolis.