Michael B. Jordan to Voice the Lead Role in Rooster Teeth’s ‘gen:LOCK’ Mecha Series

Michael B. Jordan, star of the record-breaking hit Black Panther and the upcoming Creed II, will join Rooster Teeth’s gen:LOCK to voice the main character, Julian Chase. In gen:LOCK, Earth’s last free society is on the losing side of a global war, and recruits a diverse team of young pilots to control the next generation of mecha—giant, weaponized robot bodies. These daring recruits will find, however, that their newfound abilities come at no small cost. As Chase leaves behind his life as a fighter pilot to become the first candidate for the program, he finds his endurance, as well as his very identity, will be tested beyond anything he ever imagined.

gen:LOCK is the second anime-style series and third 3D animated series from Rooster Teeth Animation. RWBY, entering its sixth season this fall, is a global anime phenomenon conceived by the late Monty Oum. Red vs. Blue is Rooster Teeth’s first 3D animated series that began as a machinima production before incorporating custom animation, and is the longest running web series of all time. Outlier Productions, Jordan’s production company, will co-produce the series along with Rooster Teeth.

“We are excited beyond belief to announce Michael B. Jordan as the voice of Julian Chase in gen:LOCK and welcome him to the Rooster Teeth community. Michael’s visionary career choices and commitment to meaningful entertainment, not to mention his love of anime, line up perfectly with what drives Rooster Teeth, and we’re thrilled for the opportunity to do some cool sci-fi storytelling together,” said Gray G. Haddock, gen:LOCK creator and head of Rooster Teeth Animation.

Stay tuned for more announcements about gen:LOCK including an official trailer and premiere date. gen:LOCK will premiere exclusively on Rooster Teeth’s streaming service available at RoosterTeeth.com and on Xbox One, Apple TV, iOS and Android apps with memberships starting at $4.99 a month.