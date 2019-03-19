Michael B. Jordan and ‘Kong: Skull Island’ Director Teaming Up for Original Monster Movie

0

Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts is returning to the big ol’ monster genre that shot his name into the spotlight, and he’s bringing along resident Black Panther baddie Michael B. Jordan with him. THR reports that the Kong: Skull Island filmmaker’s next project will be a creature feature set in Detroit over at New Regency, the production company behind Bohemian Rhapsody. Jordan is set to produce under his Outlier Society banner alongside Alana Mayo; no word yet on whether the Creed standout also plans to star.

The report notes that a search for a screenwriter to tackle the monstrous film is now underway.

Plot details on the movie—which is based on an original story pitch from Vogt-Roberts—are being kept hush-hush for now. But the Motor City setting isn’t a surprise. Vogt-Roberts grew up in the city and maintains a strong relationship with the local artistic community; In 2011 he co-founded The Detroit Creativity Project, a non-profit that fosters the city’s youth through improv comedy.

Kong: Skull Island proved Vogt-Roberts knows his way around a creature feature as well. The filmmaker’s take on the iconic mountain-sized monkey not only brought in $567 million worldwide, but it also officially opened up the door for Legendary’s shared monster-verse, which continues in this year’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and will come to a titanic head in 2020’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

If Jordan ultimately doesn’t star in the project, it’s most likely because the dude is so dang busy. The actor is in talks to star in A Journal for Jordan directed by Denzel Washington as well as re-team for Black Panther and Creed director Ryan Coogler for the filmmaker’s Wrong Answer, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates. This coming off a massive 2018 that began with his Black Panther antagonist Erik Killmonger becoming the best technically-not-wrong villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor also continued the Rocky franchise with Creed II and starred across from Michael Shannon in HBO’s Farenheight 451 adaptation. Jordan has upped his presence behind the camera as well, serving as an executive-producer on Rooster Teeth’s gen: Lock anime series. Back in January, his Outlier Society officially inked a first-look deal with Warner Bros.