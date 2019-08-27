Michael Bay Returns to ‘Bad Boys’ Home Sony for Next Film ‘Black 5’

0

The Bayhem train keeps a-rollin’ as director Michael Bay sets his next project at Sony Studios. Titled Black 5, the film will re-team Bay with the writer on three Transformers movies, Ehren Krueger, as well as 13 Hours producer Erwin Stoff. Variety reports that plot details are scarce at this point beyond the fact it will be “high on action”. Solely based on that assembled crew, I can also officially assume Black 5 will be oddly horny for helicopters. No word on whether you need to see Black 1-4 to understand the story.

It’s looking like Black 5 will be Bay’s immediate follow-up to Six Underground—what is Michael Bay counting down to?—the filmmaker’s Netflix action flick starring Ryan Reynolds, Dave Franco, and Mélanie Laurent. Six Underground, which is currently in the post-production phase, marks Bay’s first film financed and distributed by the streaming service. It hits Netflix in December of 2019, and follows six billionaires who fake their deaths and form a vigilante squad to take down notorious criminals.

But Black 5 landing at Sony will be a bit of a homecoming for the director. Back when you knew it as Columbia TriStar Motion Picture Group, the studio distributed the high-intensity buddy-cop action-comedy Bad Boys starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith, Bay’s directorial debut and the film that launched his name into pop-culture consciousness. That film spawned a 2003 Bay-helmed sequel, Bad Boys II, with a third film, Bad Boys for Life, headed into theaters on January 17, 2020. FIlmmaking duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Snowfall, Gangsta) will be taking over directing duties for Bay on the three-quel.