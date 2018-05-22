Michael Bay Goes to Netflix with ‘Six Underground’; Ryan Reynolds to Star

0

Back in March, we reported that Michael Bay was planning to direct the action films Six Underground and Robopocalypse. The former boasts a screenplay by Zombieland and Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and now it looks like they’ve brought their Deadpool star and co-writer in the mix.

Skydance has announced they’ve partnered with Netflix on Six Underground, and that Ryan Reynolds is on board to star. Details are being kept under wraps on the action film, but THR reports “the plot revolves around six billionaires who fake their own death and form an elite team to take down bad guys.” Hoo boy. That sounds…pretty freaking dumb, and also completely at odds with the zeitgeist. Do you really want to take 90-120 minutes to root for billionaires? Like if Peter Thiel, Richard Branson, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and Warren Buffett all teamed up to form an “elite team to take down bad guys,” wouldn’t you want your heroes to die hilariously in the first ten minutes? Maybe Reese and Wernick are going for something subversive, but that that logline does not inspire hope.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger will produce alongside Bay. Filming is set to begin this summer for a worldwide 2019 release on Netflix.

It’s fascinating to watch Netflix consume filmmaker after filmmaker, and it’s a bit surprising to see Bay as the latest to fall into its maw. Of course creators will go where the money and creative freedom is, and right now Netflix is offering both. It’s just fascinating to see Bay, who has prized himself on spectacle, IMAX, and 3D, is now moving directly to people’s living rooms. That’s not to say Netflix is now his permanent home, but it definitely appears that Six Underground is now the biggest Netflix original movie on the horizon next to Bright 2 and The Irishman.

As for Reynolds, it makes sense for him to take this role since it keeps him working, gives him the Netflix platform, and it’s not like he has to rush off to do X-Force since apparently that script is still in the works.

What do you think about Michael Bay coming to Netflix? Does Six Underground sound promising to you? Sound off in the comments section.