‘Pirates 5’ Helmer Joachim Rønning to Direct Michael Crichton’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Micro’

Because we’re currently swimming in 90s nostalgia, a Michael Crichton revival is underway. Although his books were adapted as early as 1971, it wasn’t until the 90s that we saw adaptations of Jurassic Park, Congo, Disclosure, Sphere, Rising Sun, The Lost World, and The 13th Warrior (an adaptation of Eaters of the Dead). Last year, his film Westworld, was re-adapted into a massively popular HBO series, and now it looks like one of his posthumous novels is in development.

Deadline reports that Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales co-director Joachim Rønning is in talks to helm an adaptation of Micro. Per Deadline, the story “is a high-concept thriller that follows a group of graduate students lured to Hawaii to work for a mysterious biotech company — only to find themselves miniaturized and cast out into the rainforest, with nothing but their scientific expertise and wits to protect them.” Take that, grad students!

The book comes from an unfinished manuscript that was found on Crichton’s computer after his death in 2008. His publisher, Harper-Collins, not letting a small thing like death get in the way of Crichton completing his two-book contract, hired Richard Preston to complete the novel using Crichton’s remaining notes and research. It was published in 2011. Darren Lemke (Goosebumps) has written the script.

According to Deadline, Amblin Entertainment hopes that Micro could be the start of a franchise similar to Jurassic Park, so presumably the first movie will be a beloved classic, the second one will be largely reviled, the third will be forgotten, and the fourth will be bad but make over a billion dollars worldwide. Solid plan.

As for Rønning, word on the new Pirates has been positive, and he’s an in-demand director. He recently finished directing the ABC pilot Doomsday and he’s attached to direct the Tom Cruise movie Methuselah.