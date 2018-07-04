Michael Douglas on Why He Read the ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Script More Than Once

0

With director Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp opening in theaters this weekend, I recently got to sit down with Michael Douglas (Hank Pym) to talk about the making of the sequel. During the quick interview, he talked about why he read the script more than once, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of an Ant-Man movie, what it means to be part of a franchise that brings the entire planet together, and how being part of the Marvel universe has opened the door to a new generation of fans.

As most of you know, Ant-Man and the Wasp finds Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) teaming up with Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) to venture into the Quantum Realm and rescue Hope’s mother Janet van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer). Complications ensue when the antagonist Ghost (Hannah John-Komen) throws a wrench into their plans. Written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, the film also stars Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Abby Ryder-Fortson, Randall Park, and Laurence Fishburne.

What was his reaction when he first read the script?

What would surprise people to learn about making an Ant-Man movie?

How being part of Ant-Man opened the door to a new generation of fans and good will around the world.

Here’s the official synopsis for Ant-Man and the Wasp:

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes “Ant Man and the Wasp,” a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink. In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside the Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from the past.

