Michael Fassbender On Adapting ‘Assassin’s Creed’ to Film, Including Badass Women

Michael Fassbender is not only the star of Assassin’s Creed, he’s also the movie’s producer who acquired the film rights from Ubisoft. For the adaptation, Fassbender brought aboard his director (Justin Kurzel) and co-star (Marion Cotillard) from the gritty adaptation of Macbeth, in which he held the titular role. Thus, Fassbender and I discussed the Shakespearian parallels between the game and the film, such as secret societies and tragedy through bloodlines.

Instead of playing Desmond from the video games, this adaptation focuses on Cal (Fassbender) a criminal who is spared a lethal injection to undergo some tests on criminal behavior through his family bloodlines. The tests are run by Sofia (Cotillard), a scientist who hopes to eradicate violence by deciphering a code in the apple from Eden, of which Cal’s 15th century ancestor was the last known person to have held.

In addition to discussing Shakespeare in the interview above, Fassbender also talked about the importance of having Cotillard’s role be written for a woman who does not appear in the games, how far they are along with a sequel and he also discusses a line of dialogue about “freedom in 2016.” The film’s logline is below.