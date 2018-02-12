Michael Fassbender to Star in Bonkers 80s ‘Kung Fury’ Feature from David Sandberg

0

Here’s a weird thing: Back in 2015, David Sandberg‘s 80s pop culture-obsessed short action-comedy film Kung Fury made waves across the Web for its over-the-top weirdness and insane action sequences. A few short years later and not only is Kung Fury now prepping to become a feature film, it’s got Oscar-nominated actor Michael Fassbender signed on for the starring role.

Variety reports that Fassbender will star as the title character–yes, his name is Kung Fury–a police officer in 1985 Miami’s “Thundercops” police force. He’ll be joined by David Hasselhoff, who returns after appearing in the original short. Sandberg will direct, star in, and produce the feature which aims to start shooting this summer. David Katzenberg, Seth Grahame-Smith, and Aaron Schmidt will also produce through KatzSmith Productions with Philip Westgren of B-Reel Films and Conor McCaughan producing as well; Pelle Strandberg is executive producing on behalf of Sandberg’s Laser Unicorns banner.

Originally funded in part through Kickstarter, the Kung Fury short went on to enjoy an awards circuit complete with a number of nominations and wins, including a run during Cannes Directors Fortnight. You can watch it in its 31-minute entirety below, along with Hasselhoff’s music video:

Kung Fury is an over-the-top action comedy written and directed by David Sandberg. The movie features: arcade-robots, dinosaurs, nazis, vikings, norse gods, mutants and a super kung fu-cop called Kung Fury, all wrapped up in an 80s style action packed adventure. During an unfortunate series of events a friend of Kung Fury is assassinated by the most dangerous kung fu master criminal of all time; Adolf Hitler, a.k.a Kung Führer. Kung Fury decides to travel back in time, to Nazi Germany, in order to kill Hitler and end the Nazi empire once and for all. Kung Fury is a visually spectacular action comedy that has it’s foundation in 80s cop movies.

Here’s the synopsis for the new Kung Fury feature film: