Composer Michael Giacchino Teases ‘Incredibles 2’, Talks Working with Marvel Studios

In a new episode of Comic Book Shopping, we’re joined by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, the man behind the music of films like Up, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. If you like comics and celebrity interviews, this is your show. Each week we’re joined by a new guest, who hits up a local comic book shop with host Jon Schnepp and peruses the wares while also discussing their career, upcoming projects, and of course their favorite comic books.

Giacchino and Schnepp visit Earth 2 comics shop in Sherman Oaks and engage in a wide-ranging conversation that begins with Giacchino’s work in video games, and how his score for The Lost World: Jurassic Park game on PlayStation 2 led to his first meeting with Steven Spielberg and launched his career. Giacchino also Giacchino discusses the four-and-a-half-week time crunch on scoring Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and his lifelong love for Star Wars (including a great story about a Kenner toy). He talks about his cameo as a stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and how he learned it’s impossible to frisk someone in a stormtrooper outfit.

The composer also discusses how his love of comic books influenced his work on The Incredibles with Brad Bird and offers a tease of The Incredibles 2 while also admitting he wasn’t originally sold on the idea of doing a sequel to the Pixar classic

“I have seen a version of it. It’s gonna be really fun. My first response when Brad said he was gonna do Incredibles 2 was ‘No, no, no, no, let’s not do it. The first one was really good, it worked! What if we mess up! What if it’s no good!’ with all this fear, and he’s like, ‘Come on we gotta do it, if we don’t do it someone else is gonna make it and we can’t have that happen.’ I was like, ‘Okay I guess you’re right,’ so I was a little intimidated at first, but now I’m really excited actually to jump in.”

He also talks about his work with Marvel Studios and how Kevin Feige sold him on when we should hear the theme in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

