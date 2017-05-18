‘Bubbles’, the Stop-Motion Animated Feature about Michael Jackson’s Chimp, Heads to Netflix

0

Netflix has won; there’s no reason to look elsewhere for your viewing entertainment. The streaming giant just announced the Dark Crystal prequel series and is now nearing a deal to bring one of the weirdest movies in recent years to their platform. Bubbles, a story about the late Michael Jackson‘s beloved pet chimp by the same name, might just be coming to Netflix if their reported $20 million bid wins the day. If you haven’t subscribed to Netflix–or borrowed your uncle’s login–now’s the time to do so.

The news was first reported by Deadline with THR confirming the report around the same time. If the story, based on Isaac Adamson‘s 2015 Black List spec script, wasn’t weird enough, there’s the fact that Bubbles will be a stop-motion animated feature told from the perspective of the chimp itself. The Oscar-nominated Taika Waititi, currently a cult favorite and soon to be a difficult-to-spell household name thanks to his role helming Thor: Ragnarok, will co-direct Bubbles alongside stop-motion directing veteran Mark Gustafson (Fantastic Mr. Fox). The aim is to use the technology that brought Charlie Kaufman‘s Anomalisa to life, so look for a similar stop-motion animation style to that feature. The bidding war is currently underway at Cannes; we’ll follow up with confirmation once it’s received.

Bubbles will be produced by Andrew Kortschak and Walter Kortshak through their End Cue banner along with Dan Harmon’s Starburns Industries; Adamson and Lee Stobby are on board as executive producers.

