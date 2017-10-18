‘Michael Jackson’s Halloween’ Special Trailer Will Haunt Your Dreams

0

Let the Halloween horror begin! The first trailer for CBS’s upcoming animated special Michael Jackson’s Halloween is here and it sure is something. The “unexpected, magical adventure” will center on two Millennials who meet on Halloween night at a funky, mysterious hotel. That Rocky Horror Picture Show-esque premise will then transition into what’s probably a whimsical musical adventure filled with the familiar songs of the late Michael Jackson.

Is this thing destined to be a holiday classic played on the network every year? Maybe, but it’s hard to tell from this trailer. While the music of Michael Jackson will live on for decades to come, I’m not sure how timeless pumpkin-headed dancers and busty garden witches will be. (But everyone loves animated dogs and talking monkey shenanigans, right?) I also have no clue what they have to do with Michael Jackson’s discography, but I guess we’ll find out one way or another when this animated special hits the airwaves later this month.

Starring Jim Parsons, Christine Baranski, Alan Cumming, Brad Garrett, George Eads, Lucas Till, Lucy Liu, and Kiersey Clemons, Michael Jackson’s Halloween haunts your holiday TV screens on CBS, Friday, October 27th at 8pm.

Check out the trailer for Michael Jackson’s Halloween below:

And here’s the official synopsis:

Millennials Vincent (Lucas Till) and Victoria (Kiersey Clemons) meet “accidentally” on Halloween night and find themselves, along with Ichabod the dog, at a mysterious hotel located at 777 Jackson Street called This Place Hotel. Once inside, Vincent and Victoria are sent on an unexpected, magical adventure of personal discovery, culminating in a spectacular dance finale featuring an animated Michael Jackson.

Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments because I am very confused at what exactly this is supposed to be. Try to keep the “Michael Jackson is rolling in his grave” jokes to a minimum, please.