Watch: IMAX Teases the Return of ‘Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D’ in New Trailer

35 years ago, there was this phenomenon known as a “music video.” Why, there was even a channel–on TV, not the internet, obviously–dedicated entirely to them. There are many iconic music videos from that era, but arguably the greatest of all time is that of Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller.” Co-written and directed by John Landis, who wrote it with the late artist, this 13-minute work of art is part horror story, part toe-tapping, get-up-and-dance track, and part of pop culture history.

Now, IMAX and Jackson’s estate are partnering to digitally re-master Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D in IMAX 3D for the first time. The team-up teased the video’s return today with a brand new trailer, which you can see below. The exclusive, one-week only engagement will run in domestic IMAX theatres ahead of showings of Amblin’s The House with a Clock in Its Walls, beginning September 21st. You can get your advance tickets right now!

In creating Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D, which had its world premiere at the 74th Venice Film Festival, the original iconic short film was not reedited or recut in any way. Optimum Productions brought Landis in and together they supervised an elaborate and labor-intensive process that began with the original 35mm film negative from Michael’s archives and resulted in a 3D conversion of the acclaimed film using the latest available technology. Additionally, all of the audio, including Michael’s music, Elmer Bernstein’s score and sound effects, were adapted to 5.7, 7.1 and Atmos standards in order to create the highest quality audio experience for in theater viewing.

