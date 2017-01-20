‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’: Michael Keaton Teases a More Complex Villain Than Expected

0

When it comes to comic book movie villains, they’re usually pretty one-note: ultimate evil, bent on world-domination, yada yada. But with the casting of the Oscar-nominated Michael Keaton and the comic book-savvy Patrick Wilson as two major supervillains in highly anticipated upcoming films, we’re hoping that’s about to change.

Keaton, famous for his portrayal of Batman and, more recently, for his take on the superhero genre in Birdman, will shift to the villainous side of things in Jon Watts‘ Spider-Man: Homecoming as Adrian Toomes, a.k.a. Vulture. Wilson, also a veteran of the DC Comics’ cinematic side, takes on the role of Orm, a.k.a. Ocean Master, in James Wan‘s Aquaman. Both of them chatted with EW about the highly anticipated films and their parts in them, though clearly they kept their comments frustratingly vague.

Here’s what Keaton had to say about Vulture:

“The character actually has more relevance. I know there’s this issue that comes up about how timely The Founder is, in terms of where we are now in this country. My character, actually, is, if not more relevant — and I’m not going to say more than that. There’s a B-story to this guy that’s kind of really interesting and really relevant. I would be lying if I said that’s why I took it, but as we talked about it and did, I went, ‘Whoa, there’s some layers to this guy.’ … This director’s [Jon Watts] is a very bright guy, and he wanted to bring this issue out. A lot of people are going to like him more than they probably want to, would be my guess.”

Not to be outdone by a Marvel supervillain, Wilson returns to the DC universe once more, but this time as the Aquaman supervillain, Orm, a.k.a. Ocean Master:

“It’s nice to don the tights every now and then.”

To which Keaton immediately challenged him, saying, “Vulture will destroy you, Ocean Master.” I can’t imagine we’d ever see this comic book crossover, but here’s hoping that these two accomplished acting veterans can bring some of that humor, playfulness, and personality to their supervillain characters.

