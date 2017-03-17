Michael Rooker on ‘The Belko Experiment’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ and James Gunn

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With The Belko Experiment opening in theaters this weekend, a few days ago I sat down with Michael Rooker to talk about making the film. During the wide-ranging extended interview he talked about what got him into acting, the way he prepares for roles, missed opportunities in his early career, if he knew James Gunn was going to be such a success when they worked together for the first time, why he hand-picked his role in The Belko Experiment, and more. In addition, we talked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, when he found out Yondu was going to have such a big role in the sequel, hanging out with James and Sean Gunn for wine-fuelled “Sunset Sundays”, and his experience doing the convention circuit and interacting with the fans.

If you’re not familiar with director Greg McLean’s The Belko Experiment which was written by James Gunn, the film is about a deadly social experiment that sees a group of 80 Americans locked inside a Bogata, Colombia high-rise corporate office and given the directive to kill or be killed. It stars John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, Adria Arjona, John C. McGinley, Josh Brener, Michael Rooker, David Dastmalchian and Melonie Diaz.

Check out what Michael Rooker had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Michael Rooker: