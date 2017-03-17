Michael Rooker on ‘The Belko Experiment’, ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ and James Gunn

-
With The Belko Experiment opening in theaters this weekend, a few days ago I sat down with Michael Rooker to talk about making the film. During the wide-ranging extended interview he talked about what got him into acting, the way he prepares for roles, missed opportunities in his early career, if he knew James Gunn was going to be such a success when they worked together for the first time, why he hand-picked his role in The Belko Experiment, and more. In addition, we talked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, when he found out Yondu was going to have such a big role in the sequel, hanging out with James and Sean Gunn for wine-fuelled “Sunset Sundays”, and his experience doing the convention circuit and interacting with the fans.
If you’re not familiar with director Greg McLean’s The Belko Experiment which was written by James Gunn, the film is about a deadly social experiment that sees a group of 80 Americans locked inside a Bogata, Colombia high-rise corporate office and given the directive to kill or be killed. It stars John Gallagher Jr., Tony Goldwyn, Adria Arjona, John C. McGinley, Josh Brener, Michael Rooker, David Dastmalchian and Melonie Diaz.
Check out what Michael Rooker had to say in the video above and below is exactly what we talked about.
Michael Rooker:
- The commercial that make him want to act and show people how to do it the right way.
- Has he changed his method and the way he prepares for roles over the years?
- Learning to trust his own method outside of theater school and do things his own way.
- Did he know James Gunn was going to be such a success when they worked together for the first time?
-
Missed opportunities in his early career.
- What is like to see his career take off after paying his dues for so many years?
- Why he hand-picked his role in The Belko Experiment.
- How did he find out Yondu was going to have such a big role in Guardians of the Galaxy 2?
- How the character of Yondu we met in Guardians of the Galaxy carries over into Volume 2.
- Working with Kurt Russell again after Tombstone.
- How much has James Gunn changed in the decade-plus since they’ve been working together?
- Talks about hanging out with James and Sean Gunn for wine-fuelled “Sunset Sundays.”
- What is his wine of choice?
- What is his experience doing the convention circuit and interacting with the fans? Do fans have a favorite movie or TV show to talk about?