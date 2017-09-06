Michael Rooker on How He Almost Didn’t Star in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

0

In a new episode of Comic Book Shopping, we’re joined by Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Michael Rooker to talk about his work on the sequel, his career, his love of comics, and more. If you like comics and celebrity interviews, this is your show. Each week we’re joined by a new guest, who hits up a local comic book shop with host Jon Schnepp and peruses the wares while also discussing their career, upcoming projects, and of course their favorite comic books.

In this week’s episode, Schnepp and Rooker head to Meltdown Comics in Los Angeles and engage in a wide-ranging conversation that covers everything from his love of The Hulk to his knife-throwing skills to the making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Rooker talks about how technological advances in filmmaking have made comic book adaptations better, recounting some experiences on the set of the Marvel movies working against a blue screen. The actor also reveals how he originally couldn’t take the role of Yondu due to his Walking Dead commitments, but he got the call that his character was being killed off just in time to make the Guardians of the Galaxy schedule work.

Rooker also discusses why director James Gunn told him not to pay attention to the comics, talks about Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 and his now-famous “Mary Poppins” line, and of course engages in plenty of comics-centric conversation with Schnepp.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is now available on Blu-ray, 4K, DVD, and Digital HD. Check out the new episode of Comic Book Shopping in the video above. To catch up on our previous episodes, peruse the links below.