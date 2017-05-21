Shareables: Michael Rooker Reveals ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2′ Transformation

0

This week was a busy one in the world of shareable content! First up, we’ve got a behind-the-scenes dispatch from Michael Rooker, revealing the remarkably in-depth process behind becoming Yondu in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Then, Josh Brolin’s gets pumped up in anticipation of Deadpool 2 (and gives us a gun show in the process). After that, we get a glimpse at the intense training Dafne Keen underwent for Logan, and see what happens when Rooker meets the real Mary Poppins at Disneyland! Next up, we’ve got new posters for War for the Planet of the Apes, Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Homecoming. Finally, we talk over a recently revealed look at the monster at the heart of Shane Black’s The Predator, and go behind the scenes to the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 with Zoe Saldana.

