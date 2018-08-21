Watch: Michael Shannon and Director Jeff Nichols Reunite for Short Film ‘Long Way Back Home’

0

Michael Shannon and filmmaker Jeff Nichols are back together again, this time for a short film/music video called “Long Way Back Home.” The film is based on the track of the same name from the Memphis band Lucero’s new album Among The Ghosts, and the band just so happens to call Nichols’ brother Ben Nichols a member.

The 7-minute short film was shot in both Nichols’ native Arkansas and Memphis, Tennessee, and features a star-studded cast alongside Shannon including Garrett Hedlund, Scoot McNairy, and Paul Sparks. The story revolves around Shannon searching for his two brothers, although his intentions remain murky.

Nichols is coming off the one-two punch of his underrated sci-fi film Midnight Special and his tremendously effective true-story drama Loving. He has been developing a remake of Alien Nation, but that film has yet to get off the ground. Since it’s been a hot minute since Loving, it’s nice to see some new material from Nichols. He’s an incredibly talented and versatile filmmaker, and his film Mud remains one of my favorites of the last few years. Here’s hoping he’s back with a new feature sooner rather than later.

For now, this short film serves as a nice appetizer. Check it out below.