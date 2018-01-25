Michael Shannon Joins Park Chan-Wook’s AMC Series ‘The Little Drummer Girl’

0

Well, this might just win the good news award of the day. Everybody’s fav Michael Shannon is set to join the cast of The Handmaiden and Oldboy director Park Chan-wook‘s television debut The Little Drummer Girl, based on the best-selling novel of the same name by John le Carré. Shannon will play Israeli spymaster Kurtz in the tangled tale of espionage and joins previously announced cast members Florence Pugh (Lady Macbeth) and newly minted Golden Globe winner Alexander Skarsgård (Big Little Lies). The project comes from the Ink Factory, BBC One and AMC that spawned the BAFTA, Emmy, and Golden Globe-winning le Carré series The Night Manager.

The Little Drummer Girl is a 1970s-set spy thriller that stars Pugh as a brilliant young actress Charlie, who strikes up a friendship with a handsome stranger while on holiday in Greece, but soon realizes that his intentions aren’t romantic, they’re professional. The man’s name is Becker (Skarsgård), and he’s an Israeli intelligence officer who entangles Charlie in a complex plot orchestrated by Shannon’s Spymaster.

Shannon is a performer who likes to keep busy. In addition to moonlighting as arguably the world’s best Iggy Pop cover artist, he’s currently doing double duty in theaters in Guillermo del Toro‘s Oscar-nominated The Shape of Water and Nicolai Fuglsig‘s military drama 12 Strong. Next up, he’ll appear in Paramount TV’s Waco, HBO’s Fahrenheit 451, and Elizabeth Chomko‘s Alzheimer’s drama What They Had.