Michael Sheen on Playing a Robot Bartender in ‘Passengers’

With Oscar-nominated The Imitation Game helmer Morten Tyldum’s new film Passengers now in theaters, I recently sat down with Michael Sheen to talk about the film. During the interview, he talked about the challenge of playing a robot bartender, trying to make drinks while not looking down, Mike White’s upcoming film Brad’s Status, and a lot more.

If you’re not familiar with Passengers, the film is a rarity in Hollywood: a bona fide 100% original sci-fi story. Prometheus scribe Jon Spaihts penned the script years ago, and after a few different permutations, the movie finally came together with Lawrence and Pratt in the lead roles. The story takes place on a luxury spaceship bound for a human colony that’s 120 years away. Given the length of the journey, the 5,000 passengers are put into hypersleep, but when two of the passengers are mysteriously awakened 90 years too early, they strike up a relationship and quickly become the ship’s only hope of recovering from a serious malfunction. The film also stars Michael Sheen, Andy Garcia, and Laurence Fishburne.

